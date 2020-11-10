Football rumours from the media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

What the papers say

The Daily Mirror says Sergio Romero‘s long-anticipated exit from Manchester United is being put on ice until club bosses make a decision about the future of Dean Henderson. The Argentina goalkeeper, 33, is looking for a shift after Henderson returned from Sheffield United and became the back-up to David De Gea. That move could be delayed until at least next summer, with the paper citing ESPN as reporting United may need Romero as cover if they allow Henderson to go out on loan as the 23-year-old seeks to secure an England spot.

Sergio Romero, right, has been the back to David De Gea at Manchester United (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Real Madrid may offer Wales forward Gareth Bale to Tottenham permanently for just £13.4m, according to Mundo Deportivo. Bale re-joined Spurs on loan earlier this summer after seven years in the Spanish capital.

Staying with Jose Mourinho’s side, and Spurs have been offered the chance to bring former midfielder Christian Eriksen back from Inter Milan ahead of the January transfer window, according to Football Insider. The Denmark international has also reportedly been offered to other Premier League sides.

Social media round-up

Man Utd emerge as favourites to sign N'Golo Kantehttps://t.co/0sdBchFquy pic.twitter.com/0AhL0cVrqK — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 10, 2020 Everton concern over Moise Kean injury as plans over PSG loan move come to light #EFC https://t.co/ezhLmuEaJz — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) November 9, 2020

Players to watch

Ousmane Dembele: Spain’s Sport reports Barcelona are willing to give their France forward another chance due to the injury absence of Ansu Fati, 18, which could see United miss out on the 23-year-old.

Manchester United are interested in sending three 19-year-olds – English full-back Ethan Laird, Northern Ireland midfielder Ethan Galbraith and Spanish midfielder Arnau Puigmail – out on loan in the winter transfer window, the Manchester Evening News reports.