Liverpool stars bid farewell to Melwood – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 10.

Football

It was a big day for Jude Bellingham.

Congratulations to @BellinghamJude, who has been called up to the #ThreeLions for the first time! 👏 pic.twitter.com/bWpDevg4ae — England (@England) November 10, 2020 Bundesliga Debut ✅Champions League Debut ✅England U21 Debut ✅England NT 🔜 Congrats to Jude Bellingham on getting his first #ThreeLions call-up! What a year it’s been so far! 🌟🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/6eBANSHOYF — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 10, 2020

Phil Foden was delighted to be back in the England fold.

So good to be back!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/V29kh2ItnD — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) November 10, 2020

Liverpool stars past and present said farewell to their Melwood training ground.

I turned up at this place 30 years ago. Little did I know that it would provide me with the memories of a lifetime. So many great people walked through those gates. And so many friendships formed. Thanks for the memories. #Melwood pic.twitter.com/vmFPUdkq1n — michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 10, 2020 I spent 10 years at Melwood!The quality of the people there was incredible.The security guards,Carol and Caroline ❤️ from the kitchen,players Liaison,Press Office and my teammates. I am sure the new training ground will be like home just like Melwood was for me.Good Luck LFC! pic.twitter.com/UMOONcDxAZ — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) November 10, 2020 Left Melwood for the last time today, thank you for the memories 🔴 #Melwood #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Q1r1ssEZD7 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 9, 2020

Players joined up with their national teams.

Feliz por estar de volta a casa! 🇵🇹💪🏽 #todosportugal pic.twitter.com/e0ylgFrRuZ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 10, 2020 Training mode 🔛 with @equipedefrance 💪🏾🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/wTOMLMts4v — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) November 10, 2020 #SeleccionArgentina 🇦🇷 ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/PtWD4ajYq6 — Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) November 10, 2020 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 #orgulho pic.twitter.com/UlhLmpXUYQ — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) November 9, 2020 View this post on Instagram CHILE ⚽️ A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Nov 10, 2020 at 6:02am PST

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford thanked a street artist for this mural.

Ok I usually get embarrassed sharing these things because this journey was never really about me but I know this took a lot of time and effort @Akse_P19 and I wanted to say thank you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/alGcHW0gXH — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 10, 2020

Arsenal wished the goalkeeper of their ‘Invincibles’ team a happy 51st birthday.

While Wilfried Zaha celebrated his 28th.

Aleksandar Kolarov turned 35.

And Daniel James celebrated his 23rd birthday.

Cricket

England’s Sophie Ecclestone was celebrating Women’s T20 Challenge glory.

CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/t9QbpbeK2Q — Sophie Ecclestone (@Sophecc19) November 10, 2020 Congratulations @Sophecc19! A #WomensT20Challenge winner 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VvJ8DI33pY — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 10, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury means business.

Another day of business. pic.twitter.com/rwXKCkDFqj — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 10, 2020

Tennis

Johanna Konta was dreaming.

If only I was still here. Eating ice cream. In my happy place. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ASNIzgiz1b — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) November 10, 2020

Golf

Golf stars were gearing up for the challenge of Augusta.