Myles Weston earns Dagenham and Redbridge victory over Boreham Wood

Myles Weston scored the only goal as Dagenham and Redbridge defeated Boreham Wood 1-0 in the National League.

Weston, a second-half substitute, collected an Elliott Johnson pass and slotted the ball home to open the scoring for the visitors in the 58th minute.

Dagenham keeper Elliott Justham then handed Boreham Wood a penalty in the 73rd minute when he brought down forward Kabongo Tshimanga.

But the home forward was unable to score from the spot as Justham tipped his shot over the bar to earn the visitors three points.