Danny Parish strikes late to secure win for Wealdstone at Halifax

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Wealdstone secured a 1-0 National League victory over 10-man Halifax with a late strike from substitute Danny Parish.

Following a goalless first half, Halifax’s Martin Woods produced the home side’s best chance of opening the scoring with a shot in the 60th minute that was blocked by Harvey Isted.

The hosts were then reduced to 10 men when Danny Williams was dismissed for collecting his second yellow card.

Parish came on in the 71st minute and with only four minutes remaining produced the match-winning goal when driving the ball home from the edge of the area.