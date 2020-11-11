Burton confirm Covid-19 cases in first-team squad

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Burton are waiting to discover if this weekend’s clash with Hull will go ahead after a number of their first-team squad and staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The club released a statement confirming “several” members returned positive tests but added that none of the players were involved in Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy clash against Fulham Under-21s.

The statement added: “The health and safety of everyone at the club remains our paramount concern and those players and staff affected are now self-isolating away from the club.

“No-one testing positive was involved in last night’s game.

“The EFL has been notified and we await a decision on whether this weekend’s fixture away at Hull will go ahead.”