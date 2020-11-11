Jamie Vardy among the stars to mark Armistice Day – Wednesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 11.

Football

Jamie Vardy was among the players to mark Armistice Day.

Remembering the fallen.#armisticeday #remembrance #lestweforget pic.twitter.com/5y10JHrhs0 — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) November 11, 2020 We will remember them #ArmisticeDay https://t.co/XO34K7kGgc — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) November 11, 2020 View this post on Instagram We will remember them 🌹 #RemembranceDay #LestWeForget A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney) on Nov 11, 2020 at 1:44am PST A moment to reflect and remember.#LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/kEaPGJXtb1 — England (@England) November 11, 2020

Premier League stars got down to work with their national teams.

🇪🇬❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jzl1BrjuNe — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 10, 2020 Alegria por estar de volta. 🇧🇷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/oP3ZDxALUb — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) November 11, 2020 🇪🇸❤️ @SeFutbol pic.twitter.com/sRX0IGeRfe — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) November 11, 2020 View this post on Instagram Back at it. 🦁 🦁🦁 A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Nov 11, 2020 at 2:10am PST Good to be back! 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EDhSJzM0Lj — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 11, 2020 View this post on Instagram Rock beats scissors… sorry Raz! 😅 A post shared by England football team (@england) on Nov 11, 2020 at 9:40am PST

Puppy love for Sheffield United defender Phil Jagielka.

Puppy content > Text 'BLADE £5' to 70085 to donate five pounds to @supportdogsuk. 🐕 pic.twitter.com/WEUbjybE6d — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) November 11, 2020

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian said goodbye to Melwood training ground.

Bye, Melwood. We were very happy there… but wonderful things are coming! #YNWA #MelwoodMemories pic.twitter.com/jm3lhIBtIv — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) November 11, 2020

Georginio Wijnaldum turned 30.

Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! I’m truly blessed with all your love and kindness 🙏🏾❤️ It's a big milestone for me today turning 30, I couldn’t be more grateful for my journey and experiences so far. And I’m excited for all the experiences yet to come! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/08enfzWllT — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 11, 2020

Fernandinho is itching to return from injury.

Cricket

Stuart Broad was glad to see his team-mates despite the sprints.

Lord’s took time to remember.

Ricky Ponting signed off from the IPL.

Thanks to everyone at @DelhiCapitals and the @IPL for getting the tournament away under the circumstances. Wasn't to be this year but it was another step forward for us and a fantastic group to be around. Back to the drawing board and preparing to go one step further next year. pic.twitter.com/X7zcR9T1sE — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) November 11, 2020

Australia unveiled their new playing shirt.

The Australian men's team will celebrate our First Nations people this summer by wearing this incredible Indigenous playing shirt for the entirety of the #AUSvIND Dettol T20 series! 🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/GmD36G8XoC — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 11, 2020

From the IPL to Australia.

Kent paid tribute to their former player Graham Cowdrey following his death.

Chris Gayle was ‘LivinDiLife’.

Golf

Jon Rahm’s remarkable hole in one at Augusta National continued to puzzle some.

Right we all know the masters are coming up but can anyone explain this to me? He’s obviously clocked the game and he’s got some kind of cheat code that allows him to do ridiculous things like this! It’s the greatest shot I’ve ever seen played! pic.twitter.com/0F9Fnfq7WG — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 11, 2020

Rugby League

Broad has signed up for the latest Rob Burrow fund-raiser.

👇 This is brilliant! I’m in! Raising vital funds for @mndassoc while owning a share in a 🐎 . @Rob7Burrow https://t.co/0Td4eDx50g — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 11, 2020

Richard Agar’s satellite installer has work to do!

😆 Another twist in the rollercoaster of 2020 for @leedsrhinos Head Coach Richard Agar… ✍️ @ILaybourn pic.twitter.com/7VikEU8Or0 — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) November 11, 2020

Formula One

Max Verstappen was ready for the Turkish Grand Prix.

Touchdown in Turkey. Very happy to be here 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/x4QudVZqUU — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 11, 2020

Lewis Hamilton wished his mum a happy birthday.

Tennis

Inspection required on Centre Court!

Bad news for Sabine Lisicki.

Darts

The perfect leg.

🚨 NINE-DARTER! 🚨 Andy Hamilton strikes perfection on Day Two of the PDC Winter Series! Sensational darts from 'The Hammer' 🤩👏 pic.twitter.com/HpFi4PUVOh — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 11, 2020

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was ready for the battle.