Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Solihull Moors moved up to fourth in the National League after a 2-0 win at Altrincham.

Quickfire first-half goals from Joe Sbarra and Jamey Osborne earned Jimmy Shan’s side their fourth win of the season.

Moors, who knocked League Two side Scunthorpe out of the FA Cup on Saturday, took the lead after 18 minutes when Sbarra opened the scoring.

Osborne added a second four minutes later.