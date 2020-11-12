Struggling Burnley reassure stakeholders over protracted investment talks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burnley have insisted ensuring the “long-term sustainability” of the club will be their top priority in any takeover deal.

The Clarets are reportedly in talks with Egyptian businessman Mohamed El Kashashy and lawyer Chris Farnell, while American consortium ALK Capital have also been linked with a takeover at Turf Moor.

Manager Sean Dyche has made clear his frustration with the lack of investment in the playing squad over recent seasons but the club sought to reassure supporters over their plans.

A statement on burnleyfootballclub.com read: “Regarding various comments in the media, Burnley Football Club confirms that the club’s ownership remain in discussions with interested parties regarding future investment in the club.

“In full respect of ongoing processes, the club will not be providing any further commentary on this matter until those discussions have reached a conclusion.

“The club wishes to assure supporters and the local community that the future of Burnley Football Club remains the primary concern in these issues, with any potential investment needing to support the club’s long-term sustainability and retain its position as a cornerstone of the local community.”

Burnley have made a poor start to the Premier League season and remain without a win after seven games.