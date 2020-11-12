Zeli Ismail back in training to boost Bantams

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bradford winger Zeli Ismail has returned to training after a hamstring injury.

He is unlikely to be available to face Exeter on Saturday but is closing in on a comeback.

The Bantams remain without leading scorer Lee Novak and Kurtis Guthrie while fellow forwards Clayton Donaldson and Billy Clarke have been carrying knocks and Levi Sutton is banned.

Gareth Evans is making his way back from a hamstring injury but is still expected to be missing this weekend.

Exeter remain without goalkeepers Jonny Maxted (knee) and Lewis Ward (ankle).

Nigel Atangana (Achilles) and Lewis Page (hamstring) are still a number of weeks from returning from injury and Tom Parkes has been nursing a knee issue.

Alex Fisher has also been struggling with a hamstring problem having missed their FA Cup win over Fylde and he will also miss Saturday’s clash.

Randell Williams, Jake Taylor and Joel Randall could return having been on the bench against Fylde after boss Matt Taylor rotated his squad.