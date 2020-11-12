Injury concerns for Cambridge ahead of Barrow clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cambridge have a number of injury doubts for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Barrow.

The Us, who sit second in the table, could be without Paul Mullin, Joe Ironside, Wes Hoolahan, Luke Hannant and Jack Iredale.

Mullin and Ironside missed last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Shrewsbury while Hoolahan, Hannant and Iredale sat out the Papa John’s Trophy match against Peterborough on Tuesday.

Paul Digby and Liam O’Neil are long-term absentees.

Kgosi Ntlhe and Scott Quigley are back in the frame for Barrow.

Both started the Papa John’s Trophy game against Accrington on Tuesday after recovering from injury and will hope to be in manager David Dunn’s thoughts.

Winger Josh Kay also returned in that game after two weeks on the sidelines following a positive Covid-19 test.

Courtney Baker-Richardson, Tom Beadling, Lewis Hardcastle and James Jones are all still unavailable.