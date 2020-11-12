Sunderland full-back Callum McFadzean doubtful for MK Dons clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sunderland’s Callum McFadzean is a major doubt for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One visit of MK Dons.

The full-back suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy defeat to Fleetwood.

Tom Flanagan and Conor McLaughlin are away on international duty and Luke O’Nien, Lynden Gooch and Denver Hume are all doubts.

Josh Scowen is back in training after suffering concussion in the 2-1 win over Ipswich with boss Phil Parkinson hopeful he will be available.

MK Dons are without Regan Poole and Daniel Harvie for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Defender Poole has been called up by Wales with Harvie also on international duty with Scotland.

Cameron Jerome could return after being rested for the FA Cup win at Eastleigh and Kieran Agard is pushing to feature after a knee injury.

Assistant manager Luke Williams, goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton and head of recruitment Liam Sweeting have been self-isolating this week after coming in contact with a positive Covid-19 case.