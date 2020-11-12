Luka Milivojevic to miss Serbia play-off with Scotland after positive Covid test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Serbia have lost midfielder Luka Milivojevic to a positive Covid-19 test for Thursday’s Euro 2020 play-off final against Scotland.

The Crystal Palace skipper is the only player to have tested positive during two rounds of tests.

The 29-year-old has 38 caps and was expected to feature in the Belgrade encounter.

A statement from the Football Association of Serbia read: “After regular testing performed on Monday after the arrival of the national team members in Stara Pazova, it was determined that the captain of Crystal Palace, Luka Milivojevic, was positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Crystal Palace’s Luka Milivojevic (left) has been ruled out of Serbia’s play-off final with Scotland in Belgrade.

“In accordance with medical regulations and UEFA protocols, Luka Milivojevic left the sports centre immediately after receiving the results and continued his stay in Serbia in home isolation.

“A day later, he had another control test, which also showed that he was positive.

“He will spend his stay in Serbia in accordance with the valid laws of the Government of the Republic of Serbia, which refer to the Covid-19 epidemic.

“All players and the professional staff of the A team received negative results in the further tests, so that the remaining members of the national team are available to coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic for tonight’s game against Scotland.”