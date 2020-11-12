Valiants boosted ahead of Tranmere game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Port Vale manager John Askey should be boosted by the return of several players when his side face Tranmere.

Wing-back Cristian Montano had missed two matches due to a hamstring problem but was back for the Valiants’ victory against Liverpool Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday.

Midfielder Manny Oyeleke played the first 45 minutes against the Reds after a spell on the sidelines with a muscle injury, while Devante Rodney returned from his period of self-isolation to score in the game.

Danny Whitehead and David Fitzpatrick should be available after their own spells self-isolating, but Zak Mills is a doubt with a hamstring issue and James Gibbons is three months away from a return after hamstring surgery.

Interim Tranmere boss Ian Dawes is still dealing with several absences.

Paul Lewis sustained an injury seven minutes into Rovers’ win against Accrington last weekend and remains a doubt after missing the midweek Trophy victory over Wigan.

Stefan Payne is still struggling with a groin issue but Morgan Ferrier returned from a hamstring problem to feature on Wednesday.

New signing Danny Lloyd made his debut in that game and is likely to be in contention once again.