Eoin Doyle and Gethin Jones to miss out for Bolton

Eoin Doyle has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury and will not face Salford on Friday night.

Doyle was closing in on a return following a hamstring problem, but boss Ian Evatt confirmed the striker and Gethin Jones have had “slight setbacks” and will not make the game.

Lloyd Isgrove and Shaun Miller have made substitute appearances in recent weeks and are available, but the Trotters’ injury woes are far from over, with Antoni Sarcevic rated 50-50 with a back injury and Nathan Delfouneso nursing a hamstring problem.

Evatt must also make a big call in goal, where on-loan Billy Crellin has come in for some criticism in recent weeks and could be replaced by understudy Matty Alexander.

New Salford boss Richie Wellens will bring back his first-team regulars after making 10 changes for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win over Rochdale.

But striker Mani Dieseruvwe is pushing for a rare starting chance after making it two goals in his last two games in the win at Spotland.

Wellens is expected to still be without Darron Gibson, who has not featured since sustaining an injury against Port Vale on October 17 and being taken to hospital.

Fellow midfielder Richie Towell has also been sidelined, missing the last five games.