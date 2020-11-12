Walsall defensive duo sidelined for Southend clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Walsall look set to be without defensive pair George Nurse and James Clarke once again when they face Southend.

Manager Darrell Clarke insists neither problem is long-term, however, and hopes to have them back in contention soon.

Forward Josh Gordon is also sidelined with a knee issue that could rule him out of action until December.

Bournemouth loanee Jake Scrimshaw impressed when making his debut in midweek and could feature once again.

Southend could hand a second debut to defender Sam Hart.

The left-back returned to the club permanently on Wednesday after enjoying a loan spell during the 2018-19 season.

Hart provides more cover after a gap was left by a long-term injury to Nathan Ralph.

Ralph has suffered cruciate ligament damage and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.