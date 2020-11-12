Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Walsall defensive duo sidelined for Southend clash

by Press Association
November 12, 2020, 2:31 pm
Walsall manager Darrell Clarke (Joe Giddens/PA)

Walsall look set to be without defensive pair George Nurse and James Clarke once again when they face Southend.

Manager Darrell Clarke insists neither problem is long-term, however, and hopes to have them back in contention soon.

Forward Josh Gordon is also sidelined with a knee issue that could rule him out of action until December.

Bournemouth loanee Jake Scrimshaw impressed when making his debut in midweek and could feature once again.

Southend could hand a second debut to defender Sam Hart.

The left-back returned to the club permanently on Wednesday after enjoying a loan spell during the 2018-19 season.

Hart provides more cover after a gap was left by a long-term injury to Nathan Ralph.

Ralph has suffered cruciate ligament damage and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

