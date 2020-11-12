Raphael Diarra in line for League Two debut for Oldham against Scunthorpe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Raphael Diarra could make his English Football League debut for Oldham when they host Scunthorpe in Sky Bet League Two.

The 25-year-old former France youth international, who can play in defence or midfield, came through Monaco’s academy and joined the Latics on Tuesday.

Diarra started the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win over Bradford and will be hoping to keep his place.

Harry Kewell is likely to be without injured defender Andrea Badan (hamstring).

Scunthorpe will be without the suspended Tyler Cordner after he was sent off during their FA Cup first round loss to Solihull Moors.

The defender, on loan from Bournemouth, was also singled out by manager Neil Cox for underperforming during the Papa John’s Trophy loss to Mansfield in midweek.

Cox may well look to rotate his players after defeats to non-league opposition and the side directly above them in the League Two table.

The likes of Kevin Van Veen, who scored against Solihull after coming off the bench, Jordan Hallam and Alfie Beestin will be hoping for recalls.