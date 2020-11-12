Ricky Holmes pressing for Northampton start against Accrington

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Northampton midfielder Ricky Holmes will be eyeing his first start of his second spell at the club against Accrington.

The 33-year-old has come off the bench in the last two matches, including the last 20 minutes of Monday’s embarrassing FA Cup defeat to non-league Oxford City, following a lengthy injury lay-off.

Boss Keith Curle has revealed that Chris Lines is absent with a “personal matter” while Joseph Mills, Scott Pollock and Joe Nuttall are all expected to remain out.

Curle gave some fringe players game time in the FA Cup but he is expected to revert to his first-choice XI.

Accrington will be without Ryan Cassidy.

The on-loan Watford youngster has been called up by the Republic of Ireland Under-21s for games with Iceland and Luxembourg and will miss Stanley’s next two matches.

Stanley got some much-needed minutes in midweek as they beat Barrow 1-0 in the EFL Trophy, in just their second game back after four in a row were postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Midfielder Matt Butcher came off at half-time in midweek.