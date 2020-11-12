Morecambe duo remain in isolation ahead of Stevenage test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Morecambe will be without Alex Kenyon and Liam McAlinden for the visit of Stevenage, with the duo in self-isolation.

The pair have already missed the FA Cup win over Maldon and Tiptree and have been forced to sit out for a second time.

The Shrimps had a similar issue with Harry Davis and Cole Stockton and must once again deal with a reduced squad.

Stephen Hendrie suffered a hamstring injury in the cup match, with Liam Gibson and A-Jay Leitch-Smith already battling similar problems.

Stevenage are set to be without captain Scott Cuthbert after he suffered a hamstring injury in the penalty shootout win over Concord Rangers.

Cuthbert limped out early in the second half and was replaced by Ross Marshall, who could now take the starting shirt.

Tom Pett played 110 minutes against Concord in what was his first appearance of the season, and may be handed extra time to recover.

Jack Aitchison has now missed four games with a hamstring injury and Arthur Iontton still awaits his first outing of the campaign.