Dave Artell set to recall several Crewe players for visit of Peterborough

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Crewe boss Dave Artell will revert to his strongest possible squad when his side host Sky Bet League One leaders Peterborough on Saturday.

Artell made nine changes for the 4-3 EFL Trophy defeat to Shrewsbury on Tuesday, with only Daniel Powell and Oli Finney keeping their places from the FA Cup first round win against Bolton.

Striker Offrande Zanzala scored his first Crewe goal in the midweek defeat but is likely to return to the bench, with Mikael Mandron set to lead the line.

The match comes too soon for striker Chris Porter (quad), defender Donervon Daniels (hamstring) and midfielder Luke Murphy (groin).

Peterborough will be without in-form midfielder Jack Taylor for the trip to Cheshire.

The 22-year-old has scored in each of his last three appearances for Posh but has been called up to the Ireland Under-21 squad so will miss out, with former Manchester United youngster Ethan Hamilton or Louis Reed set to deputise.

Manager Darren Ferguson, who recorded his 200th win as Peterborough boss in the victory at Oxford at the weekend, will bring in several players after rotating his squad for the FA Cup and EFL Trophy, with Siriki Dembele and Jonson Clarke-Harris leading the attack.

Defender Nathan Thompson was forced off with a hamstring problem at Oxford and is sidelined for a couple of weeks while Ricky-Jade Jones (leg) is a long-term absentee.