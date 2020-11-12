Keane Lewis-Potter set to miss Hull’s clash with Burton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hull will be without Keane Lewis-Potter for the visit of Burton.

The game will go ahead as planned despite an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the Brewers camp, though Lewis-Potter will not be available as he is self-isolating due to his partner showing symptoms of the virus.

Goalkeeper George Long is back in contention after coming out of self-isolation after he too produced a negative test after his wife had Covid-19 symptoms.

Lewis Coyle is the only other absentee for Hull, but he should be back for the EFL Trophy tie with Grimsby in midweek.

Burton will travel with a depleted squad, with 12 of their players either infected or self-isolating following a mass round of testing this week.

They will use academy players and recall others from loan spells at non-league clubs to make the numbers up at the KCOM Stadium.

John Brayford and Neal Eardley, who are not affected, are nursing knocks after the midweek EFL Trophy game and will be assessed.

The Brewers are without a win in their last 12 games across all competitions and boss Jake Buxton told the club’s official website: “Everyone who played in the game on Tuesday night against Fulham tested negative so that’s what I have got available for selection, along with the lads here on loan such as Sam Hughes. We have had to recall Callum Hawkins from Mickleover and Tom Hewlett from Rushall.”