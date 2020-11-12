Callum Harriott absent as Colchester host Leyton Orient

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Callum Harriott is the latest player to be added to Colchester’s treatment table ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two home fixture with Leyton Orient.

The winger was substituted early in last weekend’s shock 1-0 loss to Marine in the FA Cup and he is set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Luke Norris is already out with the same issue, while Tom Lapslie has suffered a setback on his way back from a knee injury.

U’s boss Steve Ball will need to check on Ben Stevenson after he missed the 6-1 thrashing of Southend on Tuesday with a knock picked up in training, but Ryan Clampin returned in that EFL Trophy fixture after a knee problem.

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton could hand Hector Kyprianou his first league start of the season this weekend.

The teenager has impressed in each of the last two games, despite the O’s suffering defeats in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy, and is in contention to feature at Colchester.

Captain Jobi McAnuff’s fitness will continue to be managed while a number of players will need to be assessed after a gruelling run of fixtures.

Full-back Myles Judd and forward Lee Angol (both hamstring) remain absent, but should be back in training later this month.