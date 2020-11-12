Will Smith missing as Harrogate host Crawley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harrogate are again set to be without defender Will Smith for the Sky Bet League Two match against Crawley.

Smith sustained concussion and whiplash after he fell awkwardly during the closing stages of the home defeat by Tranmere and continues to be assessed.

Defender Ryan Fallowfield has been in isolation, so his return will be carefully managed after not featuring in the past four matches.

Harrogate beat non-league Skelmersdale in the FA Cup first round last weekend, before losing 2-0 against Hull in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night, so boss Simon Weaver may opt to freshen up the side.

Crawley could again need veteran Stuart Nelson to deputise in goal.

Regular number one Glenn Morris was forced off during the second half of the defeat at Walsall, which ruled him out of contention for the FA Cup tie against Torquay.

Thomas McGill, on loan from Brighton, suffered a concussion during the 6-5 first-round win at Plainmoor, with Nelson stepping in for an unexpected debut following his recent signing on a three-month deal.

Captain George Francomb is recovering from a broken arm, while midfielder Reece Grego-Cox continues his long-term rehabilitation following knee surgery.