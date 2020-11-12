Rod McDonald given clean bill of health ahead of Cheltenham clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rod McDonald will return for Carlisle’s home fixture with Cheltenham in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday after a Covid-19 scare last weekend.

The defender missed the penalty shoot-out victory over Hayes & Yeading in the FA Cup after he reported a sore throat, but he has since recorded a negative coronavirus test.

Danny Devine, who travels to training with McDonald, also sat out Saturday’s match and yet boss Chris Beech will have him in contention for the visit of the Robins.

He remains without the suspended Gime Toure though, while Dean Furman and Joshua Kayode are away on international duty with South Africa and Republic of Ireland Under-21s respectively. New signing Rhys Bennett is not ready to feature yet either.

Cheltenham will be without England Under-20 goalkeeper Josh Griffiths for Saturday’s clash in Cumbria.

It should result in Scott Flinders replacing the West Brom loanee and making his first start in League Two since January.

Elliot Bonds has returned to Hull after he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage last month, while Sean Long (hip) is out for the rest of the year.

But George Lloyd, Tom Sang and Callum Ebanks all featured in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday and Finn Azaz was also back in training this week.