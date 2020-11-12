Scott Wagstaff facing fitness test for Forest Green ahead of Mansfield visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forest Green will again check on midfielder Scott Wagstaff ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against Mansfield.

Wagstaff picked up a hamstring problem during the win over Leyton Orient and has not featured in the last two games.

Cadden returned from an ankle issue to play just over an hour of the FA Cup first-round defeat at Lincoln, so should be involved again.

Defender Jayden Richardson has completed his period of isolation, coming off the bench during the second half of the midweek EFL Trophy defeat by Swindon.

New Mansfield boss Nigel Clough will take charge of his first league game, having watched on from the stands as the Stags pulled off a shock FA Cup win at Sunderland.

Clough named a mixed squad for the midweek EFL Trophy win at Scunthorpe, where 17-year-old striker Nathan Caine made his debut from the bench.

Defender Ryan Sweeney returned to action following his self-isolation after a positive Covid-19 test, and opened the scoring at Sands Venue Stadium.

Fit-again midfielder Ollie Clarke should also be in contention again following a recent calf problem after a late substitute appearance, but wing-back Joe Riley (knee) continues his long-term recovery.