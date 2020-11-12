Former England forward Albert Quixall dies aged 87

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Sheffield Wednesday, Manchester United and England forward Albert Quixall has died at the age of 87.

Quixall started his career with the Owls in 1951 and scored 63 goals in 241 league appearances, winning five caps for England between 1953 and 1955.

He left for United in 1958 for what was then a British-record £45,000 fee and scored 50 goals in 165 games at Old Trafford before spells at Oldham and Stockport.

Quixall was part of United’s 1963 FA Cup-winning squad, his only major honour.

Sheffield Wednesday posted on their official Twitter feed: “Sheffield Wednesday are saddened to learn of the passing of club legend Albert Quixall.

“Our thoughts are with Albert’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“RIP ‘Golden Boy’.”

The official England account added: “Our deepest condolences go to Albert’s family, friends and former clubs.”