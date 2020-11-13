Boss Steve Clarke praises combined Scotland effort in securing Euro 2020 spot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Steve Clarke hailed the togetherness of his Scotland squad after they qualified for a major tournament for the first time this century.

The manager has worked hard at creating a club-type atmosphere among his players and it has paid dividends during a nine-match unbeaten run.

The camaraderie was evident as players in strips and tracksuits alike celebrated their penalty shoot-out success following a 1-1 Euro 2020 play-off final draw against Serbia in Belgrade.

Scotland had dominated the majority of the 90 minutes and led through Ryan Christie’s strike before Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic headed a last-minute equaliser.

But the spirit was evident as the visitors recovered to succeed via David Marshall’s penalty stop against Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Clarke said: “Every player turned up and I’m not just talking about the 11 that started. I’m talking about the boys who came off the bench but I’m also talking about the rest of the squad.

“Their positivity, the way they conducted themselves when they knew they weren’t starting the game, everyone, even the two boys left out, Greg Taylor and Lawrence Shankland, not even in the squad. Everybody was together.

“And that’s why we succeed because for a long time we have been building this group of players and tonight we get the rewards.”