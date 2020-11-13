Josh Daniels doubtful for Shrewsbury against Swindon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shrewsbury will check on Josh Daniels ahead of their League One clash with Swindon on Saturday.

Daniels suffered a foot problem in an EFL Trophy win at Crewe in midweek and was hobbling on Thursday morning.

Marlon Fossey has returned to parent club Fulham to rehabilitate a knee injury that could sideline him for three months, while Rekeil Pyke (groin), Matija Sarkic (hamstring), Scott Golbourne (rib) and Leon Clarke (hamstring) remain sidelined through injury.

Shaun Whalley (calf) is closing in on a return and Matt Millar (hamstring) got minutes into his legs in the EFL Trophy, while Shilow Tracey is pushing for a first league start after his hat-trick in midweek.

Swindon will be led by new boss John Sheridan for the first time.

Former Wigan boss Sheridan was appointed as Richie Wellens’ replacement on Friday.

The new manager has injury doubts over Ellis Iandolo and Jonny Smith, who picked up knee and groin issues respectively in the EFL Trophy win at Forest Green.

Tom Broadbent could make his first league appearance since March after returning from injury as a match-winning substitute in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday.