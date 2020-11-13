Anssi Jaakkola missing from Bristol Rovers squad for Fleetwood clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bristol Rovers will be without goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola for their League One clash with Fleetwood on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has been called up to represent his native Finland over the international break and is likely to be replaced by Dutch keeper Jordi van Stappershoef.

Alex Rodman has been sidelined since the summer with a severe bout of vertigo but is reported to be closing in on a return.

Tom Davies is a long-term absentee, having missed every game of the season so far with an ongoing knee issue.

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton is likely to be missing both Harvey Saunders and Ched Evans for the encounter.

Both players left the pitch on a stretcher during their club’s 2-0 loss to Hull in the FA Cup first round last weekend.

Evans collided with Tigers’ defender Callum Elder after three minutes, while Saunders clashed with goalkeeper George Long before half-time.

Both were missing as the Fishermen defeated Sunderland in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday and are unlikely to be ready to return to action on Saturday.