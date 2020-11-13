Scots celebrate as Alan Smith and Zlatan look back – Friday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 13.

Football

No, it wasn’t a dream. Scotland players woke up and pinched themselves following their qualification for Euro 2020.

How is everyone doing this morning?#NoScotlandNoParty pic.twitter.com/pXdDmKp1Dr — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 13, 2020 What a night 😂😂😂😂 — Declan Gallagher (@declang31) November 13, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ovZc0rp5SK — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) November 13, 2020 Two tashes off to the euros pic.twitter.com/lWYTYlITsy — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) November 13, 2020 David Marshall what a man pic.twitter.com/Ryvx4VGKEQ — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) November 13, 2020 SCOTIA 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/UVHdUSg2SK — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 13, 2020 Go on the boys!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👏 https://t.co/SddiqxAR6q — Lawrence Shankland (@Shankland_25) November 13, 2020 🎶 David Marshall 🎶#NoScotlandNoParty pic.twitter.com/8amIKiTWrF — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 13, 2020

Marcus Rashford vowed to bounce back after dropping out of the England squad with an injury.

I’ll be back 💪🏾 Good luck boys 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿♥️ https://t.co/IwbWAJg4gC — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 13, 2020

Alan Smith was enjoying (one chapter of) Jamie Carragher’s book.

Some great stuff in here about Anfield 89 (Other chapters are available) pic.twitter.com/4FJco19kfJ — Alan Smith (@9smudge) November 13, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic remembered his childhood.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen got the green light to pack his suitcase.

The BEST news. From Saturday there’s NO quarantining back to the UK from Dubai! 🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 13, 2020

Tennis

Andy Murray’s clothing brand Castore and the LTA agreed a performance apparel partnership.

.@the_LTA ✅ @andy_murray ✅ Castore ✅ AMC becomes our official Performance Apparel Partner from 2021 — LTA (@the_LTA) November 13, 2020

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen is fit and ready to throw following a back injury.

All set and ready to play today. Feeling good after my treatment and can’t wait to play again. pic.twitter.com/NdN4IrKGxr — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) November 13, 2020

Athletics

Usain Bolt was leading a charity drive.

21 Country Schools get donation of supplies from my Foundation 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/vlKoGBtORv — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) November 13, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury had that Friday feeling.

Have a blessed Friday 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y2KYEIHuAE — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 13, 2020

Tony Bellew got philosophical.

💭 LIFE has 4 lettersSo does DEADKNOWLEDGE has 9So does IGNORANCEENEMIES has 7So does FRIENDSLYING has 5 so does TRUTHHURT has 4so does HEALNEGATIVE has 8so does POSITIVEFAILURE has 7so does SUCCESSCRY has 3so does JOYANGER has 5so does HAPPY! Choose wisely 💙 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 13, 2020

Mixed martial arts

Conor McGregor was braced for another Friday 13th.