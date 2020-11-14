Scunthorpe end losing streak with win at Oldham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gutsy Scunthorpe ended their dismal run of defeats by beating Oldham 2-0 at Boundary Park.

After losing their previous five in Sky Bet League Two and eight in all competitions, the Iron triumphed thanks to two second-half strikes.

Oldham went close early on when Dylan Bahamboula dribbled through before seeing an angled strike well saved by Mark Howard.

Scunthorpe replied with defender Jacob Bedeau seeing his looping header nodded off the line by Danny Rowe.

Abo Eisa then forced Oldham goalkeeper Ian Lawlor into a terrific save as he dived to keep out a low, well-struck effort.

Shortly before the interval, Lawlor was superb again as he produced an instinctive stop to keep out Ryan Loft’s scissor-kick.

Scunthorpe struck on the hour mark when an unmarked Bedeau controlled Kevin Van Veen’s cross before tucking neatly past Lawlor.

Oldham almost levelled with 13 minutes left when Rowe’s goal-bound strike was deflected off target by his team-mate, sub Bobby Grant.

Van Veen crashed home from 25 yards with 12 minutes left after latching on to Loft’s smart back-heel.