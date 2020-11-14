Isaac Olaofe hits hat-trick as Sutton crush King’s Lynn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Isaac Olaofe scored a hat-trick as Sutton moved up to third place in the National League with a 5-1 hammering of struggling King’s Lynn.

The on-loan Millwall forward’s treble – the first goals of his second temporary stay at United – and efforts from Tobi Sho-Silva and Harry Beautyman secured a fifth win in six league games.

Olaofe had a shot saved by Archie Mair before smashing home the opener in the 25th minute.

Mair denied Omar Bugiel and Beautyman, either side of Kenny Davis firing over, before Olaofe’s bullet header from a corner made it 2-0 after 53 minutes.

Substitute Sho-Silva nodded in a third in the 68th minute after an effort came off the bar and Olaofe completed his hat-trick shortly after.

Dayle Southwell picked out the bottom corner to net a consolation for the visitors 12 minutes from time, but there was still time for Beautyman to head in a fifth.