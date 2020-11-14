Depleted Burton slip to Hull defeat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Struggling Burton are without a victory in 13 games across all competitions following a 2-0 defeat at Hull.

Jake Buxton’s side, missing no fewer than 12 players because of Covid-19, were always up against it once Sam Hughes was sent off for two bookable offences after 18 minutes.

Goalkeeper Ben Garratt kept the visitors in the game with a string of fine first-half saves, but there was a sense of inevitability when Mallik Wilks opened the scoring in the second half.

Wilks was a menace from the outset and made a difficult-looking chance look simple after 62 minutes.

George Honeyman’s free-kick from the right was not efficiently dealt with by Burton’s back-line, yet Wilks still had the nous to loft the ball over Garratt and a ruck of defenders from a central position inside the penalty box.

Burton showed impressive resilience thereafter, but they did not test goalkeeper Matt Ingram all game.

And the game was beyond them after 88 minutes when substitute Hakeeb Adelakun slammed home with his right foot from 20 yards.