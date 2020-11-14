Sam Barratt’s fine form continues as Maidenhead beat Chesterfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sam Barratt continued his stunning scoring form as his second-half double helped Maidenhead come from behind to win 2-1 at Chesterfield in the National League.

Laurence Maguire headed against the bar early on for the home side, who took the lead in spectacular style on the half-hour mark when Scott Boden volleyed over the head of goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Manny Parry headed a good chance wide while Nathan Blissett was denied by goalkeeper Kyle Letheren as the visitors pressed for an equaliser.

That duly arrived in the 54th minute when Barratt’s cross found its way into the back of the net.

Boden had a fierce strike saved by Ashby-Hammond and David Buchanan volleyed against the post for Chesterfield.

But Maidenhead secured a fifth successive league win when Barratt got on the end of a Josh Coley cross in the 71st minute to notch his ninth goal of the season.