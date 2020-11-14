Woking pick up late point at home to struggling Yeovil

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Josh Davison’s 89th-minute goal earned Woking a 1-1 National League home draw with bottom club Yeovil.

Charlie Lee saw a fourth-minute attempt saved by Woking goalkeeper Craig Ross, before Max Kretzschmar’s header was saved by Adam Smith at the other end three minutes later.

On-loan Northampton striker Matty Warburton gave winless Yeovil the lead when he beat Ross with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area four minutes before half-time.

Woking started the second half strongly and were given the chance to get back on terms when they were awarded a penalty. However, Kretzschmar’s 53rd-minute effort struck the post.

Yeovil’s Rhys Murphy had a goal ruled out for offside in the 65th minute – and his luck was also out 11 minutes later when Ross saved his penalty.

And, with time running out, Woking maintained their unbeaten home record when Davison rounded Smith and found the net from a tight angle.