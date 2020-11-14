Jack Muldoon earned a point for Harrogate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jack Muldoon’s sixth goal of the season earned Harrogate a 1-1 home draw against Crawley.

The former Lincoln striker, who had failed to net in his last five outings, pounced late on to cancel out Max Watters’ first-half strike – the 21-year-old forward’s eighth since a summer move from Doncaster.

The visitors forged ahead in the 27th minute when hesitation by Harrogate left-back Warren Burrell allowed Tom Nichols to collect a loose ball right on the byline in the penalty box.

Nichols then pulled the ball back for a predatory Watters to prod in from four yards.

Watters went close to doubling his tally for the afternoon on the stroke of half-time when his shot across the face of goal was kicked off the line by home defender Ryan Fallowfield.

The hosts, who were led by Paul Thirlwell with manager Simon Weaver self-isolating, were denied an equaliser midway through the second period when Jake Lawlor’s header was cleared off the line by Crawley left-back Josh Doherty.

But a share of the spoils was secured in the 85th minute when Aaron Martin rose highest to meet a long throw from the right by Dan Jones and an alert Muldoon headed in from two yards.

Harrogate then almost stole all three points in stoppage time when a deep left-wing cross by Jones rattled the frame of the goal with veteran Crawley keeper Stuart Nelson well beaten.