Southend claim first win of the season at Walsall

Sky Bet League Two’s bottom club Southend ended their long wait for a win this season as Emile Acquah’s late goal earned them a deserved 1-0 victory at Walsall.
The 20-year-old substitute turned in the box before firing into the bottom corner two minutes from time, shortly after Elijah Adebayo had hit the bar with a penalty for Walsall.
Southend could have led inside two minutes as Brandon Goodship raced on to goalkeeper Mark Oxley’s up and under, but Walsall stopper Liam Roberts denied him one-on-one.
Roberts then made a double save to deny Timothee Dieng and superbly tipped a header wide from the midfielder before the break.
Walsall’s only real chance of the half saw Oxley push Alfie Bates’ 20-yarder wide, but they improved after the break and the Southend keeper did superbly to thwart Dan Scarr’s close-range header.
When Tom Clifford brought down Cameron Norman, Southend looked set for a seventh straight league defeat, but Adebayo blazed his 81st-minute penalty onto the bar.
Acquah took full advantage with an accurate finish five minutes later to secure Southend’s first win since March as Walsall’s misery was compounded by a second yellow card for Bates deep into stoppage time.