Aldershot pile on the misery for Altrincham with away victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Altrincham suffered their third consecutive National League defeat as Toby Edser and Chike Kandi led Aldershot to a 2-1 victory.

Edser produced his opening goal in the 13th minute from a deflected free-kick that eventually found the bottom right corner.

Kandi looked to have sealed the victory for the visitors in the 79th minute, striking a low ball into the bottom corner and past Tony Thompson.

Tom Peers then clawed a goal back for the hosts, striking on the cusp of full -time to reduce the deficit when the game was already lost.