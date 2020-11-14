Nigel Clough launches Mansfield reign with victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nigel Clough marked his first league game in charge of Mansfield with a 2-1 victory at promotion-chasing Forest Green.

Mark Cooper’s side were caught cold after five minutes when Stephen McLaughlin skipped beyond Udoka Godwin-Malife and his ball across the box saw George Lapsley’s strike parried by Luke McGhee, but the Mansfield midfielder reacted quickest to rifle the free ball home.

Harry Charsley made it two for the Stags on 34 minutes. Rovers’ Ebou Adams made a hash of his free-kick for Jordan Bowery to pick his pocket and find Charsley to plant a sweet finish beyond McGhee.

Only a stunning Marek Stech reflex parry after 44 minutes denied Rovers’ Jamille Matt after neat footwork from Jake Young presented the opportunity. Seconds later Stech was at it again – beating down a Kane Wilson shot.

Rovers were quickly out of the blocks in the second-half – Young inducing two blocks from Stech and Farren Rawson headed against his own bar.

Rovers were given a lifeline when Odin Bailey stabbed home for Rovers with six minutes to go from a Nicky Cadden corner, but Clough’s side held out.