Callum Camps’ double helps Fleetwood to thumping win

Midfielder Callum Camps scored twice as Fleetwood claimed an emphatic 4-1 Sky Bet League One victory at Bristol Rovers.

The visitors took a 30th-minute lead when Camps’ wind-assisted free-kick from out near the left touchline caught goalkeeper Jordi Van Stappershoef flat-footed and flew into the opposite top corner of the net.

It was 2-0 in the 39th minute following a short corner on Fleetwood’s left. Callum Connolly headed down at the far post and Paddy Madden spun to bury a low right-footed shot from 12 yards.

Rovers boss Ben Garner made two changes at the break and one of his substitutes, Sam Nicholson, was involved in the neat move which ended with Josh Grant shooting home from close range on the hour.

But Camps netted his second with a curling right-footed chip from inside the box eight minutes from time and substitute Ched Evans made it four with a low penalty in the 86th minute after being pushed by Nicholson.