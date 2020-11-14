Exeter stretch unbeaten run to 12 matches with entertaining draw at Bradford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Exeter stretched their unbeaten run to 12 games with an entertaining 2-2 draw at Bradford in Sky Bet League Two.

The hosts started the brighter and went in front after 10 minutes when Billy Clarke applied a tidy finish to Callum Cooke’s precise through-ball.

Exeter levelled after pouncing on a lapse in concentration from Bradford.

Jake Taylor pinched the ball off a defender who was trying to shepherd it out and fed Matt Jay who tapped home from an acute angle.

It was not long before the visitors went in front. Ryan Bowman prodded the ball home inside the area after being picked out by Archie Collins.

The visitors should have extended their lead further, but their profligacy was punished just before half-time when Reece Staunton stabbed home from a corner to make it 2-2.

Bradford looked brighter after the restart with Anthony O’Connor and Elliott Watt both coming close, while Exeter’s impressive Joel Randall saw a long-range effort kept out.

But neither side could force a winner as spoils were shared.