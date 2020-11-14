Jordan Slew rescues draw for Morecambe against Stevenage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Morecambe avoided a home defeat against Stevenage thanks to Jordan Slew’s late leveller in a 1-1 draw at the Mazuma Stadium.

Struggling Stevenage looked set to take the points after a first-half Aramide Oteh penalty, but the visitors’ hopes of only a second win of the season were dashed by Slew 10 minutes rom time.

Stevenage took the lead in the 28th minute, when Shrimps defender Kelvin Mellor brought down Oteh with a needless challenge in the box.

The same player stepped up to fire his penalty underneath goalkeeper Jake Turner, who went the right way but could not keep the ball out.

Morecambe then went on to enjoy the greater share of the possession and went close to levelling the scores in first-half injury time, when Sam Lavelle’s header from Adam Phillips’ corner was scrambled off the line by the Stevenage defence.

The Shrimps pushed forward in the second half but almost saw Stevenage stretch their lead when Danny Newton was found in the box only for a poor first touch to see the chance go begging.

From there, Morecambe pushed and scored a deserved equaliser when Slew got onto the end of Freddie Price’s deep cross to head past Jamie Cumming and level the scores.