Beleaguered Burton boss Buxton hopes for swift change in fortune

Jake Buxton is hoping for a swift change of fortune after his stricken Burton side lost 2-0 at Hull.

The Brewers are without a victory from 13 games across all competitions following second-half goals from Mallik Wilks and Hakeeb Adelakun.

Burton had no fewer than 12 players missing due to Covid-19, while Kane Hemmings suffered a muscular injury before kick-off and had to be replaced by Indiana Vassilev.

Their chances of getting anything from this fixture were also greatly reduced once Sam Hughes was sent off for two bookable offences after 18 minutes.

Buxton said: “I told the players to leave their excuses at the door before they walked onto the pitch.

“We didn’t do a lot wrong. We keep getting a kick in the teeth every time we come into a fixture. Things never seem to be quite right.

“Going down to 10 men was always going to be a big ask, but the players gave me everything.

“It was always going to be tough after the sending-off, but I’ve no qualms with the effort and desire from the lads.”

Burton had goalkeeper Ben Garratt to thank for going in at half-time without conceding after he pulled off a string of impressive saves.

But the visitors’ resilience was broken after 62 minutes when Wilks planted a firm strike over a wall of Burton defenders from 10 yards.

An easy home win was confirmed when substitute Adelakun scored a fine goal from outside the penalty area after 88 minutes.

Buxton said: “It wasn’t great having Kane pull his quad in the warm-up, but our shape and organisation was very good – even though we were down to 10 men

“We started to press in the second half and caused Hull problems.

“It’s not quite dropping for us, but we’ll continue to keep on fighting.

“The lads now need a breather and a rest. The week we’ve had as a club, I can’t ask any more to the players.

“Our performance was good, but not quite good enough.”

While Burton remain in deep trouble towards the foot of League One, Hull are now back in the top two.

Head coach Grant McCann said: “I’m proud of the boys. We knew this was going to be a difficult game.

“They’re an experienced team – not just at this level, but the one above.

“We had to be calm and patient and we knew we had to move the ball quickly.

“It was always going to be difficult against 10 men but we ended up winning the game comfortably in the end.”

McCann added: “I thought the difference in the second half is that we moved the ball quicker.

“The message at half-time was not to get frustrated and to stay calm.

“We’ve got a competitive squad this season and we’re delighted with that. It was just nice to get the job done.”