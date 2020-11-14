Matt Taylor believes Exeter should be more clinical after being held at Bradford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor believes his side need to be more clinical after an entertaining 2-2 draw at Bradford.

The result saw the Grecians extend their unbeaten run to 12 games but that was not enough to appease boss Taylor.

The visitors fell behind early on but were soon 2-1 up and should have extended their lead further. But they were punished for missing a glut of chances as Bradford sealed a worthy point.

“We were excellent at times but we were too naive and not quite tough enough when we were ahead and playing well,” Taylor said after the Valley Parade stalemate.

“They scored (their first goal) from our corner which is incredible really. But after that we’ve dominated and dominated. We should have been ahead by more than a one-goal margin. To go in level at half-time was so, so disappointing.

“It’s about execution and who those chances fall to. You can’t blame anyone in relation to that (missing chances) – it’s just execution.

“But we’re moving in the right direction and I’m pleased with certain aspects today. I’m just disappointed to go home with just a point.”

Billy Clarke fired Bradford in front with a fine finish after Callum Cooke’s precise through-ball.

But Exeter rallied after conceding and their leveller was partly thanks to a lapse in concentration at the back by the hosts.

Jake Taylor pinched the ball off Elliott Watt, who was trying to shepherd it out and fed Matt Jay who tapped home from an acute angle.

Exeter then went 2-1 up when Ryan Bowman prodded the ball home inside the area after being picked out by Archie Collins.

This is where the Grecians should have built on their dominance. Joel Randall came close to a third but their profligacy led to them conceding an equaliser just before the interval.

The visitors failed to clear a Bradford corner, allowing Reece Staunton to stab home.

Bradford looked brighter after the restart with Anthony O’Connor and Watt both coming close for the hosts.

Exeter’s impressive Randall saw a long-range effort kept out in the dying embers of the game whilst the hosts survived another scare from a corner late on.

Bantams’ boss Stuart McCall praised the quality of the game.

He said: “I thought it was a terrific game. The downside from our point of view is that we gave two terrible goals away against probably the best attacking side we’ve played.

“We always knew if they were on it attacking-wise, which they were, they’d be a threat. I’m really pleased with the effort of the boys though and at 2-1 they (Exeter) had a few chances to make it 3-1 and that would have been game over. But I thought we bounced back well.”