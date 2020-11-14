Alex Revell frustrated as Stevenage throw away lead at Morecambe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manager Alex Revell was left frustrated after Stevenage squandered the lead in a 1-1 draw at Morecambe .

Stevenage were on course for only their second league win of the campaign as they led 1-0 through a Aramide Oteh penalty, only for Jordan Slew to level with his first goal for the Shrimps with 10 minutes to go.

Revell said: “We should have been coming away from the game with a win 100 per cent.

“I’m really disappointed because we were excellent in the first half, stuck to our game plan and scored a penalty to give us the lead and the game went exactly as we wanted it.

“We knew they would come at us in the second half and they would be more direct, but we kept them out and looked a real threat ourselves when we went wide. We had a golden opportunity to go two up but didn’t take it and you can’t do that away from home.

“Their goal was a real sickener for us because we were comfortable and it was such a poor goal to concede.

“For 80 minutes the players did everything we asked them to do. We looked organised and looked a threat at the same time and we should have been travelling home with a victory without a doubt, but when you miss the chances we did you will ultimately pay.”

Stevenage opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Shrimps defender Kelvin Mellor brought down Oteh with a needless challenge in the box.

Oteh stepped up to fire the penalty underneath Jake Turner, who went the right way but could not keep the ball out.

However, Slew headed the hosts level late on and Morecambe manager Derek Adams also felt his side should have taken the three points.

He said: “You could see by the stats that we dominated the match and over the 90 minutes we deserved more than the point we got.

“We gave them a lifeline with a soft penalty and they made it hard for us after that as it gave them something to hold on to.

“They took their time and it made it a stop-start game and we couldn’t get our flow. But we showed patience and fully deserved our equaliser.

’’We played well in large spells of the game and we had to work hard to open them up and I was delighted to see Jordan Slew get his first goal for the club.

“After that we were right on top of them and they were forced to scramble a lot of crosses clear and we were well on top at the end of the game.’’