Russell Martin relieved to see MK Dons win on road with victory at Sunderland

Russell Martin is relieved the MK Dons’ 14-month wait for an away win is finally over after beating Sunderland 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

While the Black Cats suffered a second defeat of the season, the Dons were left to celebrate after taking all three League One points.

Martin was delighted to see his side come from behind to claim maximum points on Wearside against Phil Parkinson’s side.

Sunderland skipper Max Power put them ahead in the 12th minute only for Cameron Jerome to head in the equaliser four minutes later.

And then Scott Fraser scored the winner immediately after the restart from the spot when Power brought him down in the area following some hesitant defending.

Martin said: “I’m so proud of them. We haven’t spoken about it, but they’ve got social media, they listen to the interviews so of course they were aware of it and it frustrated them as much as it did me, but it will be nice not to talk about it any more.

“And what a place to come to do it. To come back after the way we started the game, it’s incredible.

“We dominated the first half, looked the most like scoring and I think they scored against the run of play which was sloppy from us. We got back in it really quickly and that was a massive help for us.

“In the second half, we got the goal and we haven’t been in that position a lot, especially away from home, so we weren’t quite as fluid on the ball as we have been. But what we lacked in that area, the boys gave me everything they had out of possession.

“We haven’t had a lot of time to prepare, but they followed their instructions to the letter and the desire to protect the lead was incredible.”

There was an angry response to the defeat on social media from Sunderland fans, with the Stadium of Light empty.

And the Sunderland boss Parkinson, who witnessed Will Grigg and Denver Hume have chances in the second half, said: “The second goal, comes straight from our kick-off and really costs us.

“There are three errors in the build-up to the actual foul, and that’s unacceptable. In terms of chances in and around the six-yard box, it’s unacceptable that we haven’t taken them and I think that’s fair.

“You don’t get gilt-edged moments like we’ve had and we’ve been having over a period of time, and expect to be at the top if you don’t take them.

“There are four or five moments today where we needed that composure to get us the goal near the six-yard box, and I’d say it’s unacceptable we haven’t turned those into goals.”