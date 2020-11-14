United hit back from two goals down to draw derby and maintain unbeaten record

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kirsty Hanson struck a late leveller as Manchester United hit back from 2-0 down to grab a derby draw with Manchester City.

Substitute Hanson and Tobin Heath scored to keep Women’s Super League leaders United unbeaten this season as they clinched a 2-2 draw.

The point left United two points clear at the top of the table after Chloe Kelly and Laura Coombs had put City 2-0 up at the break at Leigh Sports Village.

Manchester United’s Kirsty Hanson celebrates her leveller. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kelly gave City an eighth-minute lead and Coombs doubled it when she found the top corner from the edge of the area.

But Heath pulled a goal back when she cashed in on sloppy City defending and Hanson completed the comeback with 16 minutes remaining when she poked in.

In the Second City derby Birmingham beat Aston Villa 1-0 thanks to Claudia Walker’s second-half goal.

🔵 OUR CITY IS BLUE! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/kG53h0BxRf — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCwomen) November 14, 2020

The striker settled the game when she powered the ball in off the underside of the bar 17 minutes from time.

Third placed Everton were held to a 1-1 home draw by Reading.

Simone Magill’s header gave Everton the lead against the run of play after 39 minutes but Reading skipper Natasha Harding’s cross looped in to level three minutes later.