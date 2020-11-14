Eastleigh’s game with Hartlepool abandoned at half-time due to waterlogged pitch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Eastleigh’s National League clash with Hartlepool was abandoned at half-time due to a waterlogged pitch with the game goalless.

With heavy rain lashing down and the pitch becoming increasingly unplayable, the decision was taken not to start the second half.

Spitfires goalkeeper Joe McDonnell was given a scare in the eighth minute when a free-kick from his opposite number Henrich Ravas skidded on the surface and almost went in.

Hartlepool loanee Tyler Magloire did well to block a shot from Ben House shortly afterwards and Eastleigh striker Tyrone Barnett should have done better with a header from a free-kick in the 19th minute, putting his effort wide.

Ravas saved with his feet from Barnett after 31 minutes, but that was the last real opportunity as the first half ended in farcical conditions.