Natasha Harding goal earns Reading a draw at Everton

Everton and Reading drew 1-1 in their Women’s Super League fixture at rainy Walton Park on Saturday.

Both goals came in a three-minute spell late in the first half, with Simone Magill putting the hosts ahead before Natasha Harding levelled for Reading in the 41st minute.

For the majority of the first half both teams struggled to get the ball down and create chances in the wet conditions.

However, Northern Ireland forward Magill was able to break the deadlock, heading home from close range in the 38th minute after Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney had parried Nicoline Sorensen’s shot.

The lead was short-lived as Harding lobbed goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, the Wales international forward finding the top left-hand corner with a looping ball from outside the box on the right of the pitch.