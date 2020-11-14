John Yems bemoans Crawley’s lack of killer instinct

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crawley boss John Yems felt his team should have racked up a hatful of goals again during a 1-1 draw at Harrogate.

The Red Devils clinched an astonishing 6-5 FA Cup victory at Torquay last weekend, but only had a Max Watters goal to show for their first-half dominance at Wetherby Road.

It then proved insufficient as Jack Muldoon’s 85th-minute header earned the hosts a point.

A frustrated Yems said: “I don’t think we saw the game out properly. We had enough chances to score a third or fourth before they got their goal.

“Last week we scored six, and this week we got one. That’s football.

“We have to be ruthless, but we’re learning and that will come. There are no easy games in this league and, while we’d have been happy with a point before the game, when I ask myself if I’m happy with a point after it, then the answer is no.

“They kept at it and had a gameplan of putting long throws into the box, but we knew that was going to happen and couldn’t stop them scoring.”

Crawley took a deserved lead into the break when hesitation by home defender Warren Burrell allowed Tom Nichols to pull the ball back from the byline for Watters to poke in from four yards in the 27th minutes.

But Muldoon equalised when Dan Jones’ long throw from the right was won in the air by Aaron Martin and, when the ball dropped from the air, the predatory striker headed in from two yards.

Jones went on to rattle the frame of the goal with a stoppage-time cross as the home side finished the game strongest.

And Harrogate assistant-manager Paul Thirlwell, in charge with Simon Weaver self-isolating at home as a precautionary measure, felt the home side deserved a share of the spoils.

He said: “The first-half performance was nowhere near good enough, but the players changed the course of the game in the second and we fully deserved a point at the end. They imposed themselves on us in the first half and probably could have got one or two more goals but, at 1-0, you’re always in the game.

“We’ve been on a run of not winning games, which is hard when you’re used to winning games but, at half-time, we said a few things and I spoke to the manager who agreed with a few things. We just needed a bit more belief and a change of shape also helped us.”