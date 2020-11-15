Sport Ray Clemence’s career in pictures by Press Association November 15, 2020, 3:29 pm Ray Clemence finished his playing career at Tottenham (PA) Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal. Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died aged 72. Here, the PA news agency takes look back at his career in pictures. Signed by Liverpool manager Bill Shankly from Scunthorpe, Clemence (back row, centre) joined the Reds in 1967 (PA)Clemence was in goal as Liverpool lost the 1971 FA Cup final against Arsenal after extra-time at Wembley (PA)Clemence in action against Tottenham during the 1972 League Cup (PA)The Liverpool keeper made his England debut in November 1972 under Sir Alf Ramsey (right) (PA)The 1973 UEFA Cup final first leg against Borussia Monchengladbach at Anfield was halted during the first half following torrential rain, but the Reds went on to win 3-0 on the way to a first European trophy (PA)Captain Emlyn Hughes guided Liverpool to victory over Newcastle in the 1974 FA Cup final (PA)Liverpool took on Leeds under new boss Brian Clough (left) back at Wembley in August 1974 (PA)Clemence attempts to save an shot from Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins (PA)Liverpool continued to dominate the First Division as Clemence won a fourth championship title in 1978/79 (PA)Joe Corrigan (left) and Peter Shilton (centre) competed with Clemence for the England number one spot (PA)Kevin Keegan (front centre) was a team-mate of Clemence for both club and country (PA)When Brazil came to Wembley in 1981, Clemence captained the side (PA)Clemence took the armband for the visit of the star-studded Brazil squad (PA)After 665 appearances for Liverpool, Clemence moved south to join Tottenham ahead of the 1981/82 season (PA)Clemence returned to Liverpool for Shankly’s funeral during October 1981 (PA)Spurs went on to win the FA Cup in 1982, beating QPR following a replay after a late goal from Terry Fenwick past Clemence had seen the first match end 1-1 after extra-time at Wembley (PA)At the 1982 World Cup in Spain, Clemence watched on as Shilton became the regular England number one (PA)There was Wembley heartache for Clemence as Coventry won the 1987 FA Cup final (PA)Following an Achilles injury, Clemence retired from playing in 1988 (PA)After moving into coaching with Spurs, Clemence went on to become part of the England back-room staff under manager Glenn Hoddle (centre) (Tom Hevezi/PA)David Seaman (right) was one of those to benefit from Clemence’s experience (Stefan Rousseau/PA)England managers came and went…(Martin Rickett/PA)…as Clemence continued in his role for the national team (Anthony Devlin/PA)After stepping down from duties with the Football Association during 2013, Clemence remained a popular figure (Leon Neal/PA)Former goalkeepers Pat Jennings (left), Clemence and Seaman attended the funeral service for Gordon Banks at Stoke Minster during March 2019 (Nick Potts/PA) More from the Press and Journal The NHS and care workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic Extra edge to Spurs and Chelsea clash while Man City and Arsenal go for goals Mikel Arteta hails Nicolas Pepe’s goalscoring response to Leeds red card Premier League confirms Christmas fixture schedule – when are the key games?